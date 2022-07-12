SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man they said stole a wallet from a shopping cart at a Simpsonville grocery store before going on a spending spree at several other stores.

Simpsonville Police said a man stole a wallet from a cart at the Publix on June 10.

Investigators said the man then spent thousands of dollars buying gift cards at stores including Walmart, Kohl’s, Belk, and TJ Maxx.

The suspect appeared to be driving a 2012-2016 white Ford Expedition and had a cross tattoo on his left forearm, according to police.

Officers also released surveillance photographs of the suspect.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Investigator James Donnelly with the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-881-3108.