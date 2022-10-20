BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – There was a big turnout in Buncombe County for the first day of in-person early voting.

Officials said 4,490 voters turned out Thursday at the county’s 12 early voting sites.

“We are thrilled with the turnout for early voting,” said Buncombe County Election Services Director Corinne Duncan. “As you might expect, we’re pretty passionate about ensuring that everyone who can vote has that opportunity, so a turnout like today’s is really invigorating.”

Early voting runs through November 5 with no early voting scheduled for Oct. 22-23.

45 percent of Buncombe County voters in May’s primary election took advantage of in-person early voting.