SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – More than 20,000 customers are without power across parts of the Upstate after severe storms knocked down trees and power lines.

More than 10,000 customers were without power in Cherokee County, nearly 8,000 Duke Energy customers and 2,800 Broad River Electric customers.

Nearly 7,000 customers were without power in Spartanburg County, 4,500 Duke Energy customers along with 2,300 Broad River Electric customers.

Nearly 2,500 Duke Energy customers were without power in Greenville County. Nearly 900 customers were without power in Union County, according to Broad River Electric.

(From: Pickens Co. Emergency Services)

Lightning strikes also sparked fires in parts of the Upstate.

A home on Midway Road in Pickens County was damaged by fire after it was hit by lightning.

Firefighters said a bedroom and another area of the home had damage but firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

A tree fell on a porch on Blalock Road in Boiling Springs. Residents of that home told 7News that everyone was okay and that the tree missed hitting the house.

All of the Upstate, NE Georgia and parts of western North Carolina were under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 9:00pm.