SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Almost 3,000 Duke Energy customers were without power Tuesday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, the outage was first reported around 9:49 a.m. from Reidville Road to Moore Duncan Highway.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

The power company said the power was restored around 10:45 a.m.