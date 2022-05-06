(WSPA) – Thousands of Duke Energy customers in the Carolinas are without Friday night.

According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, the following counties have customers without power:

South Carolina

Anderson County: 25 customers

Greenville County: 140 customers

Spartanburg County: 109 customers

For Spartanburg Co., the estimated time of restoration is Saturday at 1:45 a.m., the outage map said.

North Carolina

Buncombe County: 324 customers

Graham County: 174 customers

Jackson County: 88 customers

Haywood County: 95 customers

Macon County: 463 customers

Madison County: 33 customers

Rutherford County: 74 customers

Swain County: 1,876 customers

According to the outage map, the estimated time of restoration is unknown as repairs and damage assessments are underway.