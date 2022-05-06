(WSPA) – Thousands of Duke Energy customers in the Carolinas are without Friday night.
According to the Duke Energy Outage Map, the following counties have customers without power:
South Carolina
- Anderson County: 25 customers
- Greenville County: 140 customers
- Spartanburg County: 109 customers
For Spartanburg Co., the estimated time of restoration is Saturday at 1:45 a.m., the outage map said.
North Carolina
- Buncombe County: 324 customers
- Graham County: 174 customers
- Jackson County: 88 customers
- Haywood County: 95 customers
- Macon County: 463 customers
- Madison County: 33 customers
- Rutherford County: 74 customers
- Swain County: 1,876 customers
According to the outage map, the estimated time of restoration is unknown as repairs and damage assessments are underway.