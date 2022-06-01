GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A large power outage left more than 13,000 customers in the dark Wednesday night in parts of Greenville County.

According to Laurens Electric, the outage is due to equipment failure involving Duke Energy and is impacting multiple substations.

Power is out in areas from Mauldin, Simpsonville, and Five Forks to near Roper Mountain Road.

The company said they are coordinating with Duke Energy to restore power.

Laurens Electric officials said that they expect it to take several hours, possibly through the night, to restore power.

Greer CPW also reported more than 1,100 customers without power. Most of those outages involved customers south of Interstate 85.

The outage has affected Laurens Electric’s website and call center.