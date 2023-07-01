(WSPA) – Thousands across the Upstate and Western North Carolina are without power due to possible storm damage.

As of 5:50 p.m., Duke Energy reported over 4,000 customers without power in the Upstate and Western North Carolina.

Duke Energy does not expect power to be restored until 10:45 p.m. in the Upstate and 6:15 p.m. in the Asheville area.

There have also been several reports of trees down in western Buncombe into Haywood counties.

To check for a live look at power outages in the Upstate, visit the outage map on Duke Energy’s website.