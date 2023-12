(WSPA) – Thousands of people across the Upstate and North Carolina are without power Sunday evening.

According to the Duke Energy Outage map, nearly 1,000 customers in Greenwood County have lost power after an object came in contact with power lines.

Hundreds more in Spartanburg and Greenville County are without power from unknown causes though there are several reports of downed trees throughout the Upstate.

