SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Over four thousand people are without power Tuesday morning as a strong line of heavy rain is moving through western North Carolina and the Upstate.

According to Duke Energy, over thousand people are without power west of Asheville. While east of Asheville, another one thousand customers are without power.

While in the Upstate, a thousand customers are without power in Pickens County. While the other thousand customers without power are scattered across the Upstate.

The reason for most of the outages are undetermined at this time.

Duke Energy said repairs and damage assessments are underway.

