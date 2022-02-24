GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A threat prompted increased police presence at Greenville High School Thursday morning.

Greenville County Schools said the school received a phone call threatening harm against the school.

According to the Greenville Police Department, additional officers were brought to the school as a result of that threat.

The district said they are conducting a “supervised entry” with law enforcement and district security.

Parents were notified of the threat, according to the district.

Police said some officers were brought to other schools in the city as a precaution.