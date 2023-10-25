LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that one person has died following a crash that happened on Wednesday.

According to troopers, a 2005 Ford F-150 Pickup and a 2024 BMW SUV were driving east along US-76 around 5:15 p.m. Troopers said that a 2003 Honda motorcycle was driving west on US-76.

The Ford Pickup truck tried to turn left off of US-76 onto Sprouse Road and was hit by the Honda motorcycle. The motorcycle then hit the BMW SUV.

According to troopers, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Laurens County Coroner’s Office has identified the motorcyclist as 47-year-old Clayborn R. Knight.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.