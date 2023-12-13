RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been charged for giving alcohol to an underage person who later died while driving under the influence.

North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) filed charges against three people as part of an investigation into a fatal car crash.

According to ALE, on September 23, 2023, North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a 20-year-old male in Rutherford County.

At the time of the crash, alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor and alcoholic beverage containers were found at the scene of the accident. ALE was contacted and began an investigation.

ALE executed a search warrant on the 20-year-old male’s truck, which resulted in the seizure of assorted containers of alcoholic beverages.

Through the course of the investigation, ALE special agents determined the man attended a homecoming party at the residence of Brandon and Leslie Powell in Shelby. Additional underage persons were identified as having attended and consumed alcoholic beverages at the home.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals were charged: