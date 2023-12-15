(WSPA) – The state Department of Corrections announced on Friday warrants have been issued for the arrest of three Upstate residents who allegedly helped a prison inmate run a sextortion scheme.

According to the department, warrants were issued for Tori Michelle Boiter, 53, of Greenville; Ashely Paige Scates, 48, of Laurens; and Seth Daniel Shurburtt, 36, of Pelzer, in connection with the scheme.

According to warrants, the inmate, who was not named, used a contraband cell phone to create an online dating profile, which was used to communicate and share explicit photos with victims. The inmate then posed as a parent, lawyer or private investigator and told victims they had been communicating with a minor.

The inmate threatened victims with legal action and criminal charges of child exploitation unless they sent large sums of money.

The inmate, now housed at Perry Correctional Institution, has charges pending.

The three who helped run the scheme were arrested in their respective counties and are charged with the following:

Tori Michelle Boiter, 53, of Greenville

Five counts of bank fraud

Securities fraud related to money laundering

Financial transaction card fraud more than $1,000

Two counts of forgery

Breach of trust

Criminal conspiracy

Violation of the Computer Crime Act

Possession of Methamphetamines

Ashely Paige Scates, 48, of Laurens

o Four counts of bank fraud

o Three counts of breach of trust

o Securities fraud related to money laundering

o Financial transaction card fraud more than $1,000

o Criminal conspiracy

o Violation of the Computer Crimes Act

Seth Daniel Shurburtt, 36, of Pelzer

o Six counts of bank fraud

o Securities fraud related to money laundering

o Violation of the Computer Crimes Act

o Financial identity theft

o Three counts of breach of trust

o Financial transaction card fraud more than $1,000

o Criminal conspiracy