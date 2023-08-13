GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Greenville County Sunday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 8 a.m. off Highway 247 near Canty Road.

Troopers said a Toyota Tundra and a Honda Accord were traveling north on Highway 247 when a Kia Stinger, traveling south on Highway 247, crossed the center line, hit the Toyota causing the Honda to hit the Kia from behind.

Officials said the driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passengers of the Toyota were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the SCHP and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

