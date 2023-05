Shortly before 6 p.m. first responders in Duncan were called to a three-car wreck on West Main Street and Piedmont Street.

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday first responders in Duncan were called to a three-car wreck on West Main Street and Piedmont Street.

According to the Duncan Fire Department, one of the cars involved also hit a nearby building. Drivers in the area are advised to use caution.

