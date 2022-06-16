SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple areas in Spartanburg County were damaged in severe storms Thursday.

In Chesnee, fire officials said they had strong winds and a lot of rain, causing downed trees and power lines.

People 7NEWS spoke with said this is something that’s very common in the area when storms happen.

“It usually gets pretty bad down here, so I guess I’m used to it,” said Esterella Soto.

Esterella Soto lives in Chesnee and said the storm took out their power line.

“It was really windy earlier, it was lightning and thundering before it fell,” she said.

Soto said they noticed the line sparking before it fell.

“The line fell down and we was just kinda worried that it was gonna catch my cousin’s house on fire,” said Soto.

Chesnee Fire Department Deputy Chief Todd Mason said they received more than a dozen storm-related calls.

“We have crews at the station that are just taking calls and dispatching us out into the field,” he said.

He said it all began Thursday afternoon.

“Around 2:30, 3 o’clock or so, we were placed under severe thunderstorm warning. At that time, here, it was already starting to rain, you know, pretty hard,” said Deputy Chief Mason.

The weather, he said, impacted how quickly they could respond.

“We was only able to drive about 15, maybe 10 to 15 miles an hour due to the wind and heavy rain,” he said.

He said most of the calls were for lines or trees down.

“We’re moving trees and all that just trying to get the roads and all that back up,” said Mason.

The storm didn’t just hit Chesnee in Spartanburg County. In Boiling Springs, a tree fell onto a porch, just barely missing the entire home. Also, a church steeple at Northbrook Baptist Church was damaged.

Deputy Chief Mason said responding to storm damage calls is just another day at the office.

“It’s typical with hot and humid weather, you know, in the daytime. Just typical storms, you know, that comes through here,” he said.

Deputy Chief Mason said everyone, either on the roads or at home, needs to be careful.

He said if you see a downed tree or power line, not to approach them and to call emergency officials to come take care of it.

For Chesnee, he said to call (864) 596-2222 or one of the local fire departments.