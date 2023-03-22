Tickets are on sale for the BMW Charity Pro-Am Tournament

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Tickets are on sale for the BMW Charity Pro-Am this summer.

The BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX will be held on June 5 through 11 at Thornblade Club in Greer and The Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg.

Spectators will see their favorite celebrities paired with professional golfers on the Korn Ferry

Tour.

“We are gearing up for another memorable year of the BMW Charity Pro-Am and look forward to hosting locals and visitors for an exciting week of golf, entertainment and fun,” said Bob Nitto, president of South Carolina Charities Inc.

