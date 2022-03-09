GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Attention Hamilton fans! Tickets for the Broadway show’s Greenville performances will go on sale this month.

Tickets for Hamilton’s run at the Peace Center go on sale March 15.

Hamilton, the smash hit show about American founding father Alexander Hamilton, will make a stop in Greenville from June 7 through the 19th.

Tickets range in price from $49 to $179 – with some limited premium seats for $249 – and customers will be limited to eight tickets per account.

Ticket sales begin at 9:30 a.m. online or at the Peace Center Box Office.

For those who can’t get tickets, a lottery will be held for 40 $10 seats for each performance. Details of the lottery will be announced closer to the show’s opening.