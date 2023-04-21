SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Tickets go on sale Friday morning for the Country Music Fest.

The fest will be held from October 20 through October 22 at the CCNB Amphitheatre in Simpsonville.

“Greenville Country Music Fest is now on its 4th year, and after a huge sellout in 2022, we knew we had to give Greenville something special this year,” said Braxton Wilson co-owner of Greenville Country Music Fest.

The big names announced for the festival are Cody Johnson, Brooks & Dunn, and Bailey Zimmerman.

Tickets went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Click here to buy tickets.