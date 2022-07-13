GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The lineup has been announced and tickets are on sale for the Greenville Country Music Fest.

The music fest will be held at the CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park beginning at noon on Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.

On Saturday, the main stage will include Zack Bryan, Ernest, Stoney Larue and more.

On Sunday, the main stage will include Turnpike Troubadours, The Marshall Tucker Band, Flatland Cavalry and more.

