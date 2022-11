GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Ice on Main in downtown Greenville will open in 10 days, and now it’s time to purchase tickets to enjoy a piece of a winter wonderland.

Each ticket is good for a specific hour of skating. Below you will find the pricing:

Adults (13+) $10

Children (ages 3-12) $8

Children (2 and younger) FREE

To purchase a ticket, click here.

The rink will open for ice skaters on November 11. Click here for ice rink hours