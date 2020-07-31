Tides turn in Clemson with more hope for a football season

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- It was hard to picture what a football town was going to look like, with no football.

However, with the Atlantic Coast Conference’s release of a modified game schedule, Clemson fans now have one more reason why they may not have to imagine Tiger Town without shoulder pads and cleats.



Clemson graduate, Melondy Munson, said when she heard the news, she was overwhelmed, “Excited is an understatement. I definitely did some screaming and some jumping.”

Owner of a game day apparel shop in Clemson, Allen Yeomans, says as just a fan, he’s happy about the announcement,

However, as a business owner, he’s relieved more than anything.

“Those seven weeks a year matter a lot,” Yeomans said. “They make or break our seasons. We have inventory coming in now that is for those weeks.”

Something that’s still unknown is whether or not fans will be allowed inside of the stadium.

Yeomans says he doesn’t think this will change much for them.

“We know Clemson fans are going to support regardless whether they’re in the stadium out of the stadium,” Yeomans said. “If Clemson is playing they’re going to support.”

One Clemson bar told us that they’re not sure how to brace for the potential that more people will be downtown during games, and that they hope the city lifts the closed container law so more folks could stand in the street.

Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich released a statement saying that details like stadium capacity are still being discussed, but he’s confident that “This model gives the ACC the best chance to provide a safe environment for our coaches and student-athletes, while having a competitive season.”