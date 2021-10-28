Tiger Companies plan to invest, create new jobs in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Tiger Companies, a national distributor serving the construction, surveying, home, office and medical products market, announced Wednesday plans to invest $10.8 million and create 61 new jobs in Union County.

Tiger Companies was founded in 1994 and provides clients a multidimensional portfolio of product brands across leading markets.

Located at 256 Midway Drive in Union, Tiger Companies’ more than 255,000-square-foot facility will provide access to over $10 million in inventory and more than 14,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs).

“Following several years of considerable growth and after looking at countless locations, we are extremely happy to have found this facility and have been very impressed with the state and local government support along the way”, Tiger Companies CEO Herman Goldberger said. “This move finally realizes a long-held desire to relocate the business to premises that reflect Tiger Companies’ profile – to offer our valued customers a better facility for their business.”

The facility will also include some light manufacturing with a state-of-the-art showroom, featuring cutting-edge surveying equipment and accessories under the AdirPro brand, along with a repair and rental center.