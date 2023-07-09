CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson University has announced that TikTok will be banned from campus networks starting on July 10th.

“This step allows the University to protect institutional resources and information while safeguarding the privacy of a wide variety of devices connected to the Clemson network,” the University wrote in its email statement.

Tik-Tok will no longer be available through the campus network both wired and Eduroam (Wi-Fi). Faculty, staff, and students will still be able to access the application on their private carrier data networks.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster banned TikTok on all state government electronic devices managed by the South Carolina Department of Administration last year.

“Federal law enforcement and national security officials have warned that TikTok poses a clear and present danger to its users, and a growing bi-partisan coalition in Congress is pushing to ban access to TikTok in the United States, ” McMaster said.

Currently, at least 34 other states have TikTok bans similar to South Carolina’s, in which the use of the app is prohibited on government-issued devices.