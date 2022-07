SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Due to the threat of inclement weather the Carolina Panthers Back Together Saturday event has been rescheduled for earlier in the day.

The event will now be held at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The events location will be at Wofford College, with the gates opening at 10 a.m. to the public.

The “Back Together Saturday” event features on-field music performances, face painting, food trucks, and interactive games.