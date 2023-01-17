GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Timken Company announced to its employees Monday that the company will be “gradually winding down operations” by the end of the year.

According to the spokesperson for the Timken Company, the company is closing to streamline operations and restructure the manufacturing footprint to better compete in the global market.

The company said it will support the 225 employees who work at the Gaffney facility by offering the opportunity for them to apply at other locations, benefits planning, retention and severance pay.

“We’re committed to providing at least 60 days’ notice prior to an associate’s last day,” Timken said.