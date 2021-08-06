Timmons Park re-opens, construction continues in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Timmons Park re-opened Friday in Greenville but construction is still underway.

Officials with the City of Greenville said the closure over the past couple of weeks was because they had to dig a big trench in the road, making the park inaccessible.

The reopening allows park visitors to access the parking lot and areas of the park that are not in the footprint of the improvement project.

The new playground, the baseball field, disc golf course and picnic shelters will be open.

There are still about 45 days of construction for the pickleball courts and other amenities.