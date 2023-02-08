SPARATANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg company announced the appointment of a new president on Wednesday.

Cheryl Lang will now serve as Tindall Corporation’s first female president.

“It’s definitely a nontraditional choice for our industry but I think it’s one you’ll see more and more coming, I think our industry is becoming much more diverse. With hard work, with determination it doesn’t matter what your color is or if you’re boy or girl, man or woman, you can accomplish what you dream of if you work hard for it if you’re in the right place with the right group of people,” Lang said.

She has worked at Tindall for 32 years and has a finance background. She has previously served as controller and Vice President of Administration before being named President.

Lang said that she looks forward to the continued growth of the company and continuing to expand the company’s involvement and impact in the community.