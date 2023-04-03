SPARTANBURG COUNTY , S.C. (WSPA) – An employee of the Tindall Corporation has died from injuries he sustained on the job.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, Jacob Frederick Hughes, 37, of Spartanburg was severely injured at work on Monday after a heavy beam tipped over on him.

Hughes was transported to Spartanburg Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1:35 p.m.

The coroner’s office has contacted South Carolina’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration to investigate the incident.