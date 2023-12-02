RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a drug investigation in Rutherford County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 200 Trojan Lane in the Chase community for a drug investigation.

Deputies received a tip about narcotics being sold from the house.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with Wesley Carl Laughter, 48, of Forest City, who was the suspect the tipster reported.

During the investigation, Laughter was found to be in possession of 990 grams of methamphetamine, various forms of drug paraphernalia to include scales and baggies, 1.32 caliber handgun, and approximately $1,000.

As a result, Laughter was arrested and charged with the following:

trafficking in methamphetamine

maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance

possess drug paraphernalia

Laughter received a $425,000 secured bond.