ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Losing weight and getting healthier is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions.

According to Anderson YMCA Wellness Director Chad Alewine, taking a walk for 10 minutes each day can show significant benefits to your health.

The first step to living a healthy lifestyle is to set short term goals.

“Something as simple as taking out any sugary drinks in your diet for a few days out of the week and replacing that with water will set you up for success to keep that going,” said Alewine.

Long term goals are also just as important.

“A big goal would be something along the lines of committing to the gym for maybe three to five months or committing to three to five days a week of some type of exercise. It could also mean preparing to run a 5k in five or six months,” said Alewine.

Crossfit Athlete Eva Epps said taking a step to get started can spur other health goals.

“I’ve had a lot of people say to me, ‘You do crossfit? I could never do that!’ I said that I used to say the same thing but if you apply yourself and want to do it and you try and you love it then go do it cause you can do it. If I can do it at my age, anybody can do it,” said Epps.

Retired collegiate athlete Zachary Durkee said the biggest motivation for him came from training with a coach and surrounding himself with people who are working toward the same goals.

“As far as a healthy lifestyle there’s a saying that if you wanna go fast go alone, but if you wanna go far go together because if you don’t feel like going and you show up anyways then those that are like minded who also push themselves are going to challenge you to do the same thing,” said Durkee.

Alewine said people don’t have to wait until the new year to start.

“Go ahead and get started now. It is a stressful time of the year so if you can go ahead and get started it is going to pay some dividends in the long run for your health,” said Alewine.

Alewine suggests that if you don’t want to start something new alone, consider joining a fitness class with family or friends.