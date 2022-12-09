SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- The holiday season is here which could be bad news for our wallets and aside from the gifts, your energy bill might see a spike because of those holiday lights.

Duke Energy said Christmas lights are a big factor and one of a few reasons why customers may see an increase in their monthly bill during the winter.

They did share some tips for people looking to save a few bucks during the holiday season.

A good start is checking the thermostat during large gatherings.

Duke Energy suggests turning it down if you are hosting a large group or cooking a large meal for the holidays.

Spokesman Ryan Mossier said to use body warmth if you have a lot of people in your home and let your house warm naturally with the number of people.

He said Christmas lights are the biggest culprits when it comes to a customer’s energy bill going up during the holidays.

Switching your old incandescent lightbulbs with modern, LED bulbs could save you hundreds of dollars a month.

Duke Energy has a “holiday light calculator” on their website that calculates how much money a customer could save depending on what lights they use.

Using a timer could help cut costs too, said Mossier.

“That way the lights aren’t running when they don’t need to be,” said Mossier, “for example, at 2 o’clock in the morning you’re not really looking at impressing your neighbors or anyone driving through the neighborhood.”

Duke Energy also has resources on its website for anyone struggling to pay their monthly bills.