ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said that an 18-month-old child was found dead after he drowned in the pool on Saturday morning.

According to the coroner, the Anderson County Coroner’s Office and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of McAlister Road in Williamston, South Carolina for a child found in a pool around 10:40 a.m.

The child was removed from the pool by his father and CPR was initiated. EMS personnel arrived

on the scene and provided emergency medical care, and transported the child to Prisma Health

Pediatric Hospital.

According to the coroner, the child was pronounced deceased at the hospital around 11:32 a.m.

The Anderson County Child Death Investigation Task Force was alerted and responded to the

hospital and the home to initiate the investigation.

The coroner has identified the 18-month-old as Josue Hernandez, of Williamston.

The coroner said that the child was apparently able to get out of the house this morning

while family members were asleep and got into the above-ground pool.

Upon further investigation, officials figured out that the rear door of the home was unintentionally opened by the family dog allowing the child to exit the home and get into the pool.

The investigation indicated the child died due to freshwater drowning and there appears to be no indication of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Child Death Investigation Task Force,

which is comprised of representatives of the Anderson County Office of the Coroner, Anderson

County Sheriff’s Office, the South Carolina Department of Social Services, and the South Carolina

Law Enforcement Division Special Victims Unit.