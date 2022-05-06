GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Tommy Colones Memorial Scholarship was awarded to a Wade Hampton High School student.

Tommy Colones, the “Mayor of Normandy,” was a veteran and a photojournalist for WSPA, the World War II Foundation said. His dad served in World War II as a Marine in the Pacific.

The WWII Foundation said Colones would return every year to Normandy, France to honor his D-Day and World War II heroes and remember their sacrifice before his death.

According to the foundation, he would spend two weeks attending ceremonies, memorials, and events and always brought along his film camera to help out The World War II Foundation in making the foundation’s films.

The World War II Foundation said they are honoring Colones’ memory by establishing a scholarship in his name to send a deserving student to Normandy each year accompanied by a parent to experience the D-Day anniversary and get an appreciation of what made Normandy such an important part of Colones’ life.

Camden Aiken, a junior at Wade Hampton High School, was the recipient of the scholarship.

He wrote an essay and later was surprised to learn that he was the first recipient of the scholarship. The scholarship will send him and a parent to Normandy, all expenses paid, in June during the WW2 remembrances and the film festival.