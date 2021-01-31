Tommy’s Country Ham House to close after 36 years

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Serving up meals in the Upstate since 1985, Tommy’s Country Ham House will be closing its doors this spring, the restaurant announced on Sunday.

The news comes after restaurant owner Tommy Stevenson announced his retirement.

The property has been purchased by a Charleston-based restaurant group with plans to remodel the existing building for a new dining concept set to open in early 2022.

“This has been one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever made,” said Stevenson in a release from the restaurant. “The Country Ham House has been my life. This year I’ll be 80 and I want to spend more time with my children and grandchildren. None of us are guaranteed tomorrow, so I felt now was the time to retire, relax a bit and do some of the things I’ve not been able to do.”

The Country Ham House, located on Rutherford Street, has been a hot spot for politicians over the years including U.S. Presidents. It was considered a “must stop” on the campaign trail.

Stevenson said he hopes the community can get one last breakfast in them prior to the store’s closing so he can thank them for their years of support.

