Greenville SC (WSPA)- Amid a national lifeguard shortage at pools even in our area experts said it’s more important now than ever before to practice safety around water, especially during the Fourth of July holiday.

When you’re outside for extended periods of time, it’s important to know how often to put on sunscreen.

Al Keyes, Topside Pool club manager, is AED and CPR certified.

If you are part of a sensitive population especially, you may want to use a higher SPF sunscreen and more often. Don’t forget to continue to consume water while you’re out in the sun to avoid dehydration, despite being in the water swimming.

Experts recommend a cup every 20 minutes.

Parents are advised to watch their children and teenagers at all times while at the pool, especially if there’s no lifeguard on duty.

Watch out for pools that have been manned by a lifeguard in the past, but do not have one this year because of the nationwide shortage.

Katiemarie Owen who is in marketing at Topside pool club said it’s important to choose a color scheme when decorating for your event often many holidays make the decision easy.



If you have certain dietary restrictions or allergies, feel free to bring your own food and when bringing a dish to a party, dessert is always a safe option said Owen.

Top side pool club can help you host your next party.

Topside pool club is having a Fourth of July party beginning at 6 p.m. and going until 10 when the fireworks finish in downtown Greenville.



