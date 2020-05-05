Total Ministries to hold food distribution, accept donations

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Total Ministries in Spartanburg will hold its third food distribution event Wednesday, May 6 from 9-11 a.m.

Director Traci Kennedy said the nonprofit is looking to distribute food to those families with no source of income and no ability to acquire groceries themselves.

Kennedy asked if you have already received a bag of groceries at one of the last two distribution events, that you hold off, leaving this event for those in dire need.

Kennedy is encouraging anyone who is able to give an already stuffed bag of groceries to the ministry. You can drop off items each week between 9 a.m. and noon on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can also have groceries delivered to Total Ministries during those days and hours.

For financial assistance with rent or utilities, call (864) 585-9167 and leave a message. Someone will return your call and try to assist you.

For more information, visit their website.