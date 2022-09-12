SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Total Ministries in Spartanburg works to provide those in need with food or financial assistance, but Executive Director Traci Kennedy said resources have reached a critical low.

Bare shelves make it challenging to care for families struggling to feed their loved ones with high inflation rates. Given the high cost of food, those who typically donate aren’t able to be as generous.

Those who wish to donate can drop off food at Total Ministries (976 South Pine Street in Spartanburg) between Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the back dock. Total Ministries will also deliver barrels and pick up for those holding a food drive.

Financial donations can be made at totalministies.org, on Venmo (@totalministries), or by sending a check through the mail. All donations are tax deductible.

For more information, email Traci Kennedy at director@totalministries.org