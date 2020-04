SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Total Ministries of Spartanburg County will be distributing food and items to those in need Wednesday morning.

Any Spartanburg County resident in need of a meal, non-perishable food items or toiletry items can go to Total Ministries, located at 976 S. Pine Street in Spartanburg, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Anyone wanting to donate can call (864) 585-9167, email contact@totalministries.org or click here to make a monetary donation on their website.