BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Blacksburg Town Council named a new Chief of Police for the Blacksburg Police Department on Tuesday night.

According to officials, Chief Brian Mullinax has been chosen to lead the department.

Mullinax has served with the Cherokee-Kings Creek Fire Department since he was 18 years old. Mullinax still serves as Captain in that department as well.

After serving 20 years in the Army, Mullinax began his law enforcement career. In 2003, Mullinax served as a reserve for the Blacksburg Police Department before moving on to work full-time as a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Chief Mullinax has been with the Blacksburg Police Department since 2021 with the last year working as Acting Chief.