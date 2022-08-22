DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) — The town of Duncan paid tribute to its mayor who passed away last week.

People lined the streets Sunday as Mayor Clyde “Rog” Rogers’ funeral procession traveled through Duncan’s downtown.

“He was a good man,” said Terry Warlick. “If you had any problems, he would be right there with you.”

“He’s done so much for the community around here,” added Tonya McCullough. “We’re going to miss him.”

Rogers died last Monday after a battle with health issues. He was a lifelong Duncan resident and served in town council before becoming mayor.

“He’s done miracles for this town,” said Sonny Waddell.

“He always had a smile on his face,” added Town Administrator Cameron Fant. “He had a passion for this town and community. Under his leadership, we saw the most residential, commercial and industrial growth we’ve ever seen.”

Rogers began his career in his family-owned barbershop on Main Street, following in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps.

“I grew up here,” said McCullough. “I can remember the times I went to his barber shop because he used to cut my hair for school.”

Several people gathered at the barber shop as they paid their final respects to him.

“He would have done anything in the world for anybody, especially for our community” said McCullough. “It’s a small town in Duncan, and he did everything he could.”

“This was his heart — this town, his church and his community,” added Fant. “He was truly an amazing individual.”

Fant told 7News the town hopes to host a music and food truck event in the mayor’s honor later this year.