Town of Forest City posts weekly activities calendar during COVID-19 pandemic

FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Town of Forest City has been creating a themed weekly calendar of activities for families to use during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Marketing and Events Coordinator Courtney Ashley said the idea behind the calendar is to create supplemental content for parents and caretakers as they navigate teaching and entertaining kids while in quarantine.

Ashley said each activity can be done from home in a safe way and helps to promote physical health and wellness.

A few examples of themed weeks include: pet week, photography week, sky week, writing week, art week and superhero week.

There are also random acts of kindness weeks and a scavenger hunt.

Expect a Mother’s and Father’s Day themed week Ashley said so you can still celebrate these holidays from your home.

For more information, visit The Town of Forest City Facebook page.