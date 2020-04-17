Town of Pacolet swears-in new Chief of Police John Alexander

PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA) – John Alexander was official sworn in Thursday as Chief of Police for the Pacolet Police Department.

Alexander has been the interim chief since February.

Pacolet Town Administrator Allison Gantte told 7 News she made the recommendation to town council. Council voted to accept the nomination.

“I am excited about our towns future and where we, as a police dept, will go. We have many plans in the works and programs to put into place to get you, the Pacolet community, more involved in helping us offer the services you deserve and pay for,” Alexander said in a Facebook post.

The Town of Pacolet said in a Facebook post, “He is a great asset to the community and we are thankful for his continued service to the Town of Pacolet.”