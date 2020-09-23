Town of Williamston under boil water advisory until further notice

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Town of Williamston is under a boil water advisory following a main water line break.

Public Works Director David Rogers said the main water line break happened on Tripp Street.

The issues has been repaired, but all residents of the town and any customers on the Williamston system will need to boil their water for at least one minute before cooking with the water or drinking it. Ice will need to be made with boiled water as well.

The boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.

If you have any questions about the advisory, contact town hall at (864) 847-7473.