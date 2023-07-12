SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg City Council approved an annexation agreement that will bring new development to the city. It’s an area that nearby businesses and residents have been waiting to see changed.

“There haven’t been any new housing options in that area for a long time,” said Christopher George, City of Spartanburg communications manager.

Located near Spartanburg Medical Center, the new development will sit on a nine-acre site along North Church Street. It will have 86 townhomes, which will sit behind a new restaurant space. Also part of the new development will be a neighborhood street to connect Dakota and West Wood streets.

“It gives them some housing options that we don’t have a lot of, we don’t have very many townhomes in the city and you know, always welcome a new restaurant option especially along an area where there aren’t again very many options like that,” said George.

This is one of the many projects set to take place soon in Spartanburg, especially near the downtown area. Residents said with the amount of people this new site will bring to North Church Street, they’re hoping other vacant sites nearby can be added to the list of new projects the city is taking on. While officials are still planning out the timeline of this project, construction is expected to begin within the next few months.

Which restaurant will be placed into this area has yet to be revealed but officials said that will come soon.