ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Townville Elementary School will be operating on a two-hour delay Monday due to a power outage, according to Anderson School District 4.

Duke Energy is reporting over 750 customers in the Townville area have been without power since just after 3:00pm Sunday.

The company says the outage is due to equipment damage from a downed tree.

Power is expected to be restored by 7:30am, according to the Duke Energy website.