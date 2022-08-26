Find the most popular “Sesame Street” toys that you can purchase from the comfort of your home.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A supplier, distributor and manufacturer of children’s toys said it plans to expand its headquarters in South Carolina.

Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC said it’s making a $16 million investment in its headquarters in Gray Court to meet increased demand for its products. The expansion will create 80 new jobs, Gov. Henry McMaster’s office said in a news release Wednesday.

“We’re glad to call Laurens County our home. The new warehouse will provide multiple growth opportunities for us and the great workforce of this area,” said Sunny Days Entertainment CEO and Partner Melvin Wells.

McMaster said the state looked forward to strengthening its partnership with the toy maker.

“It’s always a big win for South Carolina anytime a company decides to grow in our state,” he said.

The company creates children’s toys for some of the nation’s largest retailers, officials said. Operations are expected to be online by the first quarter of 2023.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has awarded a $150,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Laurens County to help with the costs of site preparation and building construction.