SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One Upstate biker group will ride to provide toys for families in need for the 39th year this Christmas.

The Shop motorcycle enthusiast social group will hold its annual toy run to benefit Project Rest, which stands for restore, empower, support and transform.

Project Rest is formally known as Safe Homes Rape Crisis Coalition of Spartanburg County.

Come out this weekend to the Shop Clubhouse where breakfast will be provided before motorcyclists take off for a ride. Participants will meet at 7 a.m. for on-site registration.

The first bike out is at 10 a.m. and the final one will be at noon. Toys will also be collected by organizations along the way.

In case of rain, The date will be rescheduled for December 9th.

The Shop is located at 521 New Cut Road in Una.

The first stop will be located at the LBCC.

The second Stop is at the High Voltage HD – 365 Sha Lane, Spartanburg.

Third Stop will be at C&C Thunder – 4866 South Main Street, Cowpens.

The fourth Stop is at 295 Food and Spirits – 609 Southport Road, Roebuck or 221 Grill – 4795 South Church Street Ext Suite 10, Roebuck.

The Last card is at the MidCity Shrine Club – 1470 Fort Prince Boulevard, Wellford.