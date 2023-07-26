EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The tomato sandwich taste-off for the tomato and sandwich enthusiasts return to the Upstate to enjoy this summer.

Join the Travelers Rest Farmers Market on July 29th from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. for the eighth annual Tomato Sandwich Taste Off.

Jessica Mullen, Director of Marketing and Development with the market, said eight local chefs are competing to make the best tomato sandwich.

Tickets get you a sample of all eight competitors and a vote to determine the winner.

Proceeds benefit the TRFM and it’s their largest fundraiser.

Julian Earle Owner of Good Vibes Juice Bar in Easley showed us his strategy to make a good tomato sandwich. He said bread is one of the things that makes a sandwich stand out to them.

Visit Trailblazer Park this Saturday and buy tickets here now.