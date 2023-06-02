Track Heroes is a program that began in 2020 aimed at serving veterans and first responders. Today they took to the track for a bit of an adrenaline rush.

That rush began with laps on the Greer BMW Performance Center Track, an activity aimed to assist veterans and first responders dealing with PTSD, anxiety, depression, and stress.

“We kind of put them in the same place with adrenaline, get them nervous again,” Co-founder of Track Heroes said. “At the end of the day they are trying to figure out how to manipulate that into a positive energy.”

Brian Ellis served in the army for 27 years, he said Track Heroes has helped him immensely with PTSD and stress. He has now participated in three events.

“Comradery with these guys,” U.S. Army veteran Brian Ellis said. “We are pretty much on the same mindset. I actually just met a guy we were on the same battalion six years ago. I didn’t know him then but now I know him. We have a lot of guys who have the same interests and same experiences. It is really nice.”

Eight men participated in the event.

Organizers said what would normally cost $2,000 to participate per person was free, through generous donations.

“I tell you what, I came here stressed but now since I am in these cars it is like a stress reliever.” Former Law Enforcement officer Cornelius Shepherd said.

Co-founder Reggie Johnson said the program’s goal is to find alternate solutions and treatments that are specifically targeted to help those who have put their lives on the line to protect our Country and the communities we live in.

“We go over that at the end of the day with a class on neuroscience on how the brain works and why your brain is put in that flight or fight response,” Johnson said. “We keep them in the car to carry on to fight that anxiety.”

Track Heroes said they are currently hosting one event per year, they hope to soon host many more.

For more info or how you can get involved https://trackheroes.org/